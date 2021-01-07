Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 January 07, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -11/-15 Cloudy 10

Incheon -11/-15 Cloudy 30

Suwon -10/-15 Cloudy 20

Cheongju -10/-13 Snow 70

Daejeon -8/-14 Snow 80

Chuncheon -10/-18 Cloudy 0

Gangneung -6/-12 Sunny 0

Jeonju -7/-12 Snow 90

Gwangju -6/-8 Snow 80

Jeju -1/-1 Snow 90

Daegu -6/-12 Snow 10

Busan -3/-5 Cloudy 0

