Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:08 January 07, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -11/-15 Cloudy 10
Incheon -11/-15 Cloudy 30
Suwon -10/-15 Cloudy 20
Cheongju -10/-13 Snow 70
Daejeon -8/-14 Snow 80
Chuncheon -10/-18 Cloudy 0
Gangneung -6/-12 Sunny 0
Jeonju -7/-12 Snow 90
Gwangju -6/-8 Snow 80
Jeju -1/-1 Snow 90
Daegu -6/-12 Snow 10
Busan -3/-5 Cloudy 0
(END)
