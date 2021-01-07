New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; tighter curbs imminent against foreign arrivals
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 1,000 for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid signs of a slowdown, but the country is set to adopt tougher virus curbs against foreign arrivals to prevent the spread of a more contagious virus strain.
The country added 870 more COVID-19 cases, including 833 local infections, raising the total caseload to 66,688, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Wednesday's daily caseload was up from 840 on Tuesday and 714 on Monday, but sharply fell from 1,020 on Sunday. The average daily new cases stood at 863.7 and the reproduction rate stayed slightly below 1 over the past week.
Nineteen people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to raise the death toll to 1,046.
Health authorities said the virus curve has been slowly flattening thanks to preemptive testing and social distancing rules, but they remained vigilant over continued group infections in care centers and churches and the spread of a new virus variant first reported in Britain.
The move comes as the country has confirmed a total of 11 cases of the new strain and one case of a separate variant spreading in South Africa.
South Korea has extended the suspension of direct flights from Britain for two more weeks to block a more transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in the European country.
Starting Friday, foreigners arriving at South Korean airports must present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their departure to the nation.
As long-term care facilities and detention centers have reported a rising number of new cases, health authorities plan to increase testing and step up monitoring on such facilities to detect patients at an early stage and prevent mass infections.
In response to a massive outbreak in a Seoul prison, the justice ministry said Wednesday it will weekly test all correctional employees nationwide for the coronavirus to slow down its rapid spread and prevent mass outbreaks.
A prison in eastern Seoul has reported a total of 1,160 patients since the first confirmed case on Nov. 27, becoming the second-largest source of infections following a church in the southeastern city of Daegu that reported over 5,000 cases.
Of the newly identified local infections, 292 cases were reported in Seoul and 294 cases in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital. Incheon, west of Seoul, reported 37 more cases.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients reached 400 on Wednesday, compared with 411 from the previous day.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 47,649, up 654 from the previous day.
