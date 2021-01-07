SK to invest $1.5 billion in U.S. fuel cell maker Plug Power
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Group, a South Korean conglomerate, said Thursday it will invest 1.6 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) in U.S. fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc. to expand its footprint in the hydrogen business.
SK Holdings Co., the group's holding firm, and SK E&S Co., a natural gas subsidiary, will acquire a 9.9 percent stake in Plug Power with the strategic investment, and the deal is expected to be finalized in the first quarter, SK said.
The companies will form a joint venture in South Korea next year to provide hydrogen fuel cell systems, fueling stations and electrolyzers to the Korean and broader Asian markets, it said.
Fuel cell vehicles use hydrogen gas to power an electric motor, and fuel cells can produce energy without any direct carbon emissions, with their only by-product being water.
Electrolyzers use electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen.
SK Group, whose energy portfolio ranges from refinery and battery to natural gas and renewable energy, announced the investment in the leading fuel cell company as part of a broader plan to step up its hydrogen business.
Last month, SK said it plans to ramp up its hydrogen production capacity to 30,000 tons in 2023 and 280,000 tons by 2025 and establish a value chain ranging from production to distribution and supply.
Plug Power has provided 40,000 fuel cell systems for electric vehicles and has built and operated hydrogen filling stations across North America.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
5
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to provide most of pandemic emergency handouts by Lunar New Year's holiday
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress
-
4
New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) Cold wave warning to be issued in Seoul for first time in 3 years