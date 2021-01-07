S. Korea culls 15 mln poultry as highly pathogenic bird flu cases reach 47
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Thursday that it has so far culled 14.9 million poultry since identifying its first farm-linked, highly pathogenic bird flu case in late November, further sparking concerns over a long-term battle against the contagious animal disease.
The country has reported a total of 47 highly pathogenic bird flu cases, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms are destroyed.
The latest case of the seriously contagious H5N8 strain of bird flu was reported from a duck farm in Eumseong, 131 kilometers south of Seoul, on late Wednesday.
Of the total reported cases at farms so far, Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, has accounted for 12, trailed by North and South Jeolla Province with 10 each.
The number of cases reported from wild birds, meanwhile, reached 60. Authorities are also investigating five suspected cases from their habitats.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
5
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to provide most of pandemic emergency handouts by Lunar New Year's holiday
-
3
New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; tighter curbs imminent against foreign arrivals
-
4
(LEAD) Cold wave warning to be issued in Seoul for first time in 3 years
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown