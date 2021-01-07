Seoul stocks jump, tracking gains on Wall Street
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks jumped more than 2 percent late Thursday morning, tracking overnight Wall Street gains that were largely generated by the Democrats' control of the U.S. Senate.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 69.8 points, or 2.35 percent, to 3,038.01 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks gained ground amid expectations that the U.S. political paradigm shift would help increase spending to stimulate the world's largest economy and benefit its export-driven trade partners.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 1.7 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.2 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem soared 5.62 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI rose 2.79 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.37 percent, while Celltrion rose 0.85 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver slipped 0.17 percent, but its rival Kakao moved up 1.64 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor hiked 2.96 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,089.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.9 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
