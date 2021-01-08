Samsung expects solid Q4 performance on chip, display biz
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday forecast solid fourth-quarter earnings as its cash cow chip business apparently stayed afloat in the face of the weakness of the U.S. dollar and resurgence of novel coronavirus infections.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its operating profit at 9 trillion won (US$8.2 billion) for the October-December period in 2020, up 25.7 percent from a year ago.
The fourth-quarter operating income estimate was lower than the market consensus of 9.3 trillion won in the data compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency, which analyzed reports from 19 local brokerage houses.
Samsung projected its fourth-quarter sales at 61 trillion won in the three-month period, up 1.87 percent from a year earlier. The figure is in line with the market forecast
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Samsung's fourth-quarter estimate was down from its superb performance in the third quarter, when it racked up record sales of 66.9 trillion won and operating profit of 12.3 trillion won on the back of pent-up demand.
Analysts said the weaker U.S. dollar and lockdowns in European nations may have dragged down Samsung's fourth-quarter earnings from the previous quarter.
For the whole of 2020, Samsung expected its operating profit and sales to reach 35.95 trillion won and 236.26 trillion won, respectively.
Samsung, the world's leading memory chip and smartphone vendor, did not break down performances of its respective business divisions, saying it will announce the detailed earnings later this month.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
Iran requests use of frozen money to purchase US$1 billion worth of medical equipment: source
-
2
New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; tighter curbs imminent against foreign arrivals
-
3
Top court overturns acquittal in illicit filming of woman in leggings
-
4
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; restrictions eased on indoor sports facilities