One more inmate dies of COVID-19, total grows to 3
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- One more inmate died of COVID-19 on Thursday, authorities said, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths at detention centers to three.
The 70-something man died at a hospital after being transferred there from Dongbu Detention Center in southeastern Seoul, where he complained of breathing difficulties around 6 a.m., according to health and law authorities.
The man tested positive on Dec. 25 and had since been in isolation at the detention center. He also suffered from angina and high blood pressure.
Two other inmates -- one at Dongbu Detention Center and the other at Seoul Detention Center, just south of the capital -- died of COVID-19 late last month.
Dongbu has been at the center of a mass COVID-19 outbreak traced to correctional facilities. As of Thursday, Dongbu counted 1,173 accumulated cases following its first infection in November, according to the health authorities.
Many of the infected inmates have been transferred to correctional facilities across the country as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
As of 9 a.m., these facilities had reported a total of 1,205 COVID-19 patients, including 1,163 former and current inmates, according to the authorities.
