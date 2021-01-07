KAIST develops mobile negative pressure isolation rooms to combat pandemic
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean researchers have developed mobile negative pressure isolation rooms for critically ill COVID-19 patients, a top science university said Thursday.
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) said its team of researchers has tested a modular facility of negative pressure rooms, which are important for the treatment of patients with infectious diseases.
The negative pressure facility prevents cross-contamination, essential for COVID-19 patient wards, and can be built and even stored away with relative ease due to its modular structure.
The mobile ward, designed as an addition to existing hospital infrastructure, can be manufactured in two weeks and takes five days for transportation and installment, according to the research team.
KAIST researchers have been testing the facility with mock patients at the Korea Institute of Radiological & Medical Sciences in northeastern Seoul since Dec. 28 last year.
KAIST said its mobile clinic module fits four patient rooms as well as a nursing station, a storage room and a room for medical staff.
The research team aims to commercialize the mobile clinic module after the testing, which will run until Jan. 15.
South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases have recently shown signs of a slowdown, staying below 1,000 for the third consecutive day on Thursday.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
5
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
1
New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; tighter curbs imminent against foreign arrivals
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to provide most of pandemic emergency handouts by Lunar New Year's holiday
-
3
(LEAD) Cold wave warning to be issued in Seoul for first time in 3 years
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; restrictions eased on indoor sports facilities