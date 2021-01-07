KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 27,200 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,600 UP 200
Daewoong 64,100 DN 2,000
AmoreG 55,300 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 206,000 UP 3,000
NEXENTIRE 6,140 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 230,000 DN 5,500
KCC 205,500 UP 3,000
SKBP 158,500 DN 1,000
Daesang 27,000 UP 550
SKNetworks 5,110 UP 60
ORION Holdings 13,200 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14500 UP150
DaelimInd 83,000 0
KiaMtr 63,000 UP 800
DOOSAN 53,400 UP 1,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 78,600 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 33,750 UP 1,350
HITEJINRO 35,400 UP 1,100
Yuhan 74,900 DN 1,700
CJ LOGISTICS 174,500 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 573,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,550 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,450 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 189,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,900 DN 400
Kogas 31,900 DN 50
Hanwha 31,000 UP 1,900
DB HiTek 54,000 UP 400
CJ 94,900 UP 800
JWPHARMA 35,600 DN 200
LGInt 27,200 UP 750
DongkukStlMill 9,140 UP 90
Hyundai M&F INS 23,050 UP 650
HYUNDAI WIA 70,800 UP 2,000
Mobis 304,500 UP 21,000
SGBC 90,500 UP 12,500
HANWHA LIFE 3,360 UP 705
LG Corp. 107,500 UP 10,200
LS ELECTRIC 73,600 UP 9,000
(MORE)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
5
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
1
New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; tighter curbs imminent against foreign arrivals
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to provide most of pandemic emergency handouts by Lunar New Year's holiday
-
3
(LEAD) Cold wave warning to be issued in Seoul for first time in 3 years
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; restrictions eased on indoor sports facilities