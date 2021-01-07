Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 January 07, 2021

LGELECTRONICS 150,000 UP 12,500
ShinpoongPharm 131,500 UP 10,000
Hanmi Science 90,500 UP 6,000
SK hynix 134,500 UP 3,500
Hyosung 77,100 UP 800
SamyangFood 102,000 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,300 UP 1,250
CJ CheilJedang 405,000 UP 1,500
SsangyongCement 6,760 UP 10
KAL 28,200 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,000 DN 320
TaekwangInd 808,000 UP 21,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 129,000 UP 500
BoryungPharm 20,500 UP 600
L&L 10,400 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,450 UP 2,050
Shinsegae 240,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 300,000 UP 1,500
Binggrae 56,800 UP 200
GCH Corp 49,750 UP 150
LotteChilsung 108,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,740 UP 80
POSCO 291,000 UP 11,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,500 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 205,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 28,300 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,880 UP 170
DB INSURANCE 43,650 UP 1,050
SamsungElec 82,900 UP 700
NHIS 12,150 UP 100
SK Discovery 64,600 DN 200
LS 78,400 UP 4,900
GC Corp 424,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 40,800 UP 1,150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,050 UP 750
LOTTE 36,200 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 698,000 UP 18,000
KPIC 290,500 UP 13,500
GS Retail 35,550 UP 350
