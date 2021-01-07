LGELECTRONICS 150,000 UP 12,500

ShinpoongPharm 131,500 UP 10,000

Hanmi Science 90,500 UP 6,000

SK hynix 134,500 UP 3,500

Hyosung 77,100 UP 800

SamyangFood 102,000 UP 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,300 UP 1,250

CJ CheilJedang 405,000 UP 1,500

SsangyongCement 6,760 UP 10

KAL 28,200 DN 50

YUNGJIN PHARM 8,000 DN 320

TaekwangInd 808,000 UP 21,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 129,000 UP 500

BoryungPharm 20,500 UP 600

L&L 10,400 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 UP 1,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 44,450 UP 2,050

Shinsegae 240,000 UP 3,000

Nongshim 300,000 UP 1,500

Binggrae 56,800 UP 200

GCH Corp 49,750 UP 150

LotteChilsung 108,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,740 UP 80

POSCO 291,000 UP 11,000

SPC SAMLIP 72,500 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG SDS 205,000 UP 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 28,300 DN 450

KUMHOTIRE 3,880 UP 170

DB INSURANCE 43,650 UP 1,050

SamsungElec 82,900 UP 700

NHIS 12,150 UP 100

SK Discovery 64,600 DN 200

LS 78,400 UP 4,900

GC Corp 424,000 DN 3,000

GS E&C 40,800 UP 1,150

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,050 UP 750

LOTTE 36,200 UP 550

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 698,000 UP 18,000

KPIC 290,500 UP 13,500

GS Retail 35,550 UP 350

(MORE)