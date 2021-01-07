KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,000 UP 130
SKC 102,000 0
Ottogi 573,000 0
IlyangPharm 62,600 0
F&F 86,300 UP 1,200
NamsunAlum 4,735 UP 140
MERITZ SECU 3,770 UP 35
HtlShilla 82,800 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 182,000 UP 6,000
Hanssem 108,000 DN 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,900 UP 400
KSOE 118,500 UP 500
HMM 16,150 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 172,000 UP 10,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,800 UP 450
HDC HOLDINGS 11,400 UP 250
S-1 87,500 UP 400
ZINUS 99,100 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,400 UP 2,200
OCI 99,300 UP 2,600
KorZinc 442,500 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,360 DN 20
SYC 63,000 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 53,400 UP 1,100
IS DONGSEO 55,500 0
S-Oil 75,000 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 188,000 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 304,000 UP 21,000
DWS 36,450 0
Hanchem 189,000 0
KEPCO 27,050 DN 100
SamsungSecu 43,600 UP 1,400
KG DONGBU STL 13,000 0
SKTelecom 270,000 UP 19,500
S&T MOTIV 53,400 UP 300
HyundaiElev 44,100 UP 2,150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,950 UP 100
Hanon Systems 16,350 UP 350
SK 296,000 UP 23,000
Handsome 31,300 UP 850
