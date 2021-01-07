Asiana Airlines 4,210 0

COWAY 73,400 UP 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 106,500 UP 3,500

DONGSUH 33,350 UP 150

SamsungEng 14,250 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 145,000 UP 5,500

PanOcean 5,080 DN 40

SAMSUNG CARD 32,300 UP 500

CheilWorldwide 20,600 UP 200

KT 24,650 UP 650

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL162000 UP1000

IBK 8,870 UP 170

LOTTE TOUR 15,050 DN 150

LG Uplus 12,450 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 80,600 UP 3,200

KT&G 82,800 DN 200

DHICO 14,150 0

Doosanfc 55,700 UP 1,200

LG Display 19,900 UP 350

Kangwonland 23,400 DN 50

NAVER 289,500 DN 500

Kakao 402,500 UP 7,000

DSME 29,550 UP 850

NCsoft 947,000 DN 6,000

KIWOOM 147,500 UP 5,500

DSINFRA 8,420 UP 240

DWEC 5,940 DN 30

DongwonF&B 184,000 UP 3,000

KEPCO KPS 29,050 UP 100

LGH&H 1,609,000 UP 19,000

LGCHEM 962,000 UP 72,000

KEPCO E&C 18,050 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,400 UP 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,700 DN 200

Celltrion 357,500 UP 4,000

Huchems 26,100 UP 850

DAEWOONG PHARM 180,500 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 UP 1,700

KIH 88,600 UP 1,600

LOTTE Himart 33,000 UP 1,450

(MORE)