KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
COWAY 73,400 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,500 UP 3,500
DONGSUH 33,350 UP 150
SamsungEng 14,250 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 145,000 UP 5,500
PanOcean 5,080 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 32,300 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 20,600 UP 200
KT 24,650 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL162000 UP1000
IBK 8,870 UP 170
LOTTE TOUR 15,050 DN 150
LG Uplus 12,450 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,600 UP 3,200
KT&G 82,800 DN 200
DHICO 14,150 0
Doosanfc 55,700 UP 1,200
LG Display 19,900 UP 350
Kangwonland 23,400 DN 50
NAVER 289,500 DN 500
Kakao 402,500 UP 7,000
DSME 29,550 UP 850
NCsoft 947,000 DN 6,000
KIWOOM 147,500 UP 5,500
DSINFRA 8,420 UP 240
DWEC 5,940 DN 30
DongwonF&B 184,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 29,050 UP 100
LGH&H 1,609,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 962,000 UP 72,000
KEPCO E&C 18,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,400 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,700 DN 200
Celltrion 357,500 UP 4,000
Huchems 26,100 UP 850
DAEWOONG PHARM 180,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 UP 1,700
KIH 88,600 UP 1,600
LOTTE Himart 33,000 UP 1,450
