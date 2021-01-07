GS 39,500 UP 1,200

CJ CGV 25,850 DN 150

LIG Nex1 30,100 DN 300

Fila Holdings 45,100 UP 750

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,500 UP 14,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,800 UP 2,050

AMOREPACIFIC 200,000 0

FOOSUNG 12,200 UP 450

SK Innovation 263,000 UP 6,000

POONGSAN 30,900 UP 1,850

KBFinancialGroup 46,000 UP 2,000

Hansae 16,200 0

LG HAUSYS 80,700 UP 500

Youngone Corp 32,400 UP 800

CSWIND 177,000 DN 1,500

GKL 16,200 DN 50

KOLON IND 42,200 UP 50

HanmiPharm 394,000 UP 16,000

BNK Financial Group 5,780 UP 210

emart 168,500 UP 13,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY374 00 UP50

KOLMAR KOREA 51,600 UP 300

HANJINKAL 63,600 UP 100

DoubleUGames 63,600 UP 2,300

CUCKOO 96,800 DN 100

COSMAX 97,800 DN 700

MANDO 67,700 UP 1,900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 819,000 UP 2,000

INNOCEAN 65,600 UP 3,300

Doosan Bobcat 32,650 UP 2,150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,500 DN 50

Netmarble 129,500 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S288500 UP3000

ORION 123,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,150 UP 50

BGF Retail 136,500 UP 2,500

SKCHEM 385,500 UP 500

HDC-OP 28,250 UP 600

WooriFinancialGroup 9,840 UP 260

Big Hit 157,000 DN 1,500

(END)