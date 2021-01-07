Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

January 07, 2021

GS 39,500 UP 1,200
CJ CGV 25,850 DN 150
LIG Nex1 30,100 DN 300
Fila Holdings 45,100 UP 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,500 UP 14,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,800 UP 2,050
AMOREPACIFIC 200,000 0
FOOSUNG 12,200 UP 450
SK Innovation 263,000 UP 6,000
POONGSAN 30,900 UP 1,850
KBFinancialGroup 46,000 UP 2,000
Hansae 16,200 0
LG HAUSYS 80,700 UP 500
Youngone Corp 32,400 UP 800
CSWIND 177,000 DN 1,500
GKL 16,200 DN 50
KOLON IND 42,200 UP 50
HanmiPharm 394,000 UP 16,000
BNK Financial Group 5,780 UP 210
emart 168,500 UP 13,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY374 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 51,600 UP 300
HANJINKAL 63,600 UP 100
DoubleUGames 63,600 UP 2,300
CUCKOO 96,800 DN 100
COSMAX 97,800 DN 700
MANDO 67,700 UP 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 819,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 65,600 UP 3,300
Doosan Bobcat 32,650 UP 2,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,500 DN 50
Netmarble 129,500 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S288500 UP3000
ORION 123,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,150 UP 50
BGF Retail 136,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 385,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 28,250 UP 600
WooriFinancialGroup 9,840 UP 260
Big Hit 157,000 DN 1,500
(END)

