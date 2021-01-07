New coach for K League runners-up looking to instill 'winning mentality'

Hong was one of the most beloved South Korean athletes in his time, and the former defender cemented his legacy as the captain of the national team that marched into the semifinals at the 2002 FIFA World Cup on home soil. He later coached South Korea to a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics -- the country's first Olympic medal in football -- but had a disappointing stint with the men's senior team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where South Korea were knocked out in group stage.

