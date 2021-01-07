Cheong Wa Dae vows 'multi-pronged' efforts for release of Iran-seized oil tanker
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday it will make "multi-pronged" efforts for the release of a South Korean oil tanker seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier this week.
"What's most important is the security and safety of the people," a Cheong Wa Dae official said at a press briefing.
South Korea's embassy in Iran has confirmed that all 20 crewmembers of the MT Hankuk Chemi are well and unharmed, he pointed out. They include five South Koreans and nationals from Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam.
"(We) will make multi-pronged efforts to get them freed at an early date," he added, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
The official neither confirmed nor denied a news report that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had sent two personal letters to his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on pending bilateral issues.
Moon replied to the letters but there have been "no concrete actions," a diplomatic source was quoted as telling the Seoul-based Hankyoreh daily.
Iran has US$7 billion of oil money frozen at two South Korean banks with international sanctions in place against the Middle Eastern country. Observers say Tehran may be protesting Seoul's refusal to lift the restriction. Iran formally stated that the ship had polluted waters, which its operator has flatly denied.
Although the leaders might have actually exchanged letters, it is uncertain whether Moon's office will make them public, due to a related diplomatic practice.
The government, meanwhile, dispatched a delegation to Iran in a bid to resolve the tanker issue. The delegation, led by Koh Kyung-sok, director-general of the foreign ministry's Africa and Middle Eastern affairs, is scheduled to arrive there soon.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
5
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
1
New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; tighter curbs imminent against foreign arrivals
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to provide most of pandemic emergency handouts by Lunar New Year's holiday
-
3
(LEAD) Cold wave warning to be issued in Seoul for first time in 3 years
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; restrictions eased on indoor sports facilities