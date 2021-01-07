S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 7, 2021
All News 16:32 January 07, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.706 0.709 -0.3
3-year TB 0.964 0.953 +1.1
10-year TB 1.724 1.731 -0.7
2-year MSB 0.881 0.878 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.177 2.176 +0.1
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
Most Saved
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
5
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
1
New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; tighter curbs imminent against foreign arrivals
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to provide most of pandemic emergency handouts by Lunar New Year's holiday
-
3
(LEAD) Cold wave warning to be issued in Seoul for first time in 3 years
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; restrictions eased on indoor sports facilities