Renault Samsung enters emergency management amid pandemic
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Thursday it will reduce the number of executives and their salaries as the company has entered emergency management amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. has suffered a sharp decline in sales due to lack of new models and the pandemic's impact on production and sales.
The company plans to cut the number of executives by 40 percent to 30 and their pay by 20 percent starting in January, a spokesman said over the phone. It reportedly may consider offering a voluntary retirement program to employees.
Renault Samsung reported an operating loss for the first time in eight years last year as its sales fell 35 percent to 116,166 vehicles from 177,450 units a year earlier.
Its domestic sales rose 11 percent to 95,939 units from 86,859 during the same period, but exports plunged 78 percent to 20,227 autos from 90,591. That's mainly because the company stopped production of the Nissan Rogue SUV at the Busan plant in March last year.
Moreover, it suspended the operation of its sole plant in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, during Sept. 25-Oct. 18, several days in November and December to control its inventory.
The company expects the planned exports of the XM3 SUV to Europe this year will help improve its lackluster sales. It began to produce the XM3 in Busan for local sales in September.
The company's current passenger car lineup includes the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the SM6 sedan, the XM3 SUV and the QM6 SUV.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
5
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
1
New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; tighter curbs imminent against foreign arrivals
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to provide most of pandemic emergency handouts by Lunar New Year's holiday
-
3
(LEAD) New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; restrictions eased on indoor sports facilities
-
4
(LEAD) Cold wave warning to be issued in Seoul for first time in 3 years
-
5
(5th LD) N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress