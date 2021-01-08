Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:16 January 08, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon gov't continues to give false hope on 'respect for labor' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Extremism leads to riot at Congress, Trump meets shocking end (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Denial' tramples on U.S. democracy (Donga Ilbo)
-- On same day U.S. democracy is trampled on, Biden's election is certified (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump's violent supporters trample on U.S. democracy (Segye Times)
-- Trumpism tramples on U.S. democracy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump's fandom politics tramples on U.S. democracy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. democracy is seized (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Shameful day' for 244-year-old U.S. democracy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. Congress trampled on, Biden says it's 'insurrection' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Severe disaster law to apply to businesses of 50-plus employees next year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- All foreigners must bring negative tests (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Congress certifies Biden win hours after pro-Trump mob storms Capitol (Korea Herald)
-- Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!