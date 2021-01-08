Korean-language dailies

-- Moon gov't continues to give false hope on 'respect for labor' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Extremism leads to riot at Congress, Trump meets shocking end (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Denial' tramples on U.S. democracy (Donga Ilbo)

-- On same day U.S. democracy is trampled on, Biden's election is certified (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump's violent supporters trample on U.S. democracy (Segye Times)

-- Trumpism tramples on U.S. democracy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Trump's fandom politics tramples on U.S. democracy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. democracy is seized (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Shameful day' for 244-year-old U.S. democracy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. Congress trampled on, Biden says it's 'insurrection' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Severe disaster law to apply to businesses of 50-plus employees next year (Korea Economic Daily)

