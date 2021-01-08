(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 8)

Iran allegedly seized the tanker to retaliate for South Korea's decision to freeze $7 billion in Iranian assets. But Seoul's decision was a direct result of Washington' toughened sanctions on Iran three years ago, and was not of its own making. The Moon Jae-in administration must make that point clear to Iran. As President-elect Joe Biden promised to ease U.S. sanctions on Iran to induce it to return to the nuclear agreement, the atmosphere is not bad. Change is clearly in the air and a positive change at that. In the meantime, we hope our government does its best to bring our ship and its crew members back safely.

