S. Korea's current account surplus narrows in November
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus narrowed on month in November last year, mainly due to a decline in investment income, the central bank said Friday.
The current account surplus reached US$8.97 billion in November, narrowing from a surplus of $11.66 billion the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The current account is the broadest measure of cross-border trade.
Since the country logged a deficit of $3.33 billion in April last year, the largest in almost a decade, on faltering exports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the current account has stayed in the black for seven straight months.
The goods balance logged a surplus of $9.54 billion in November, smaller than a surplus of $10.15 billion tallied the previous month.
The surplus of the primary income account stood at $420 million in November, compared with a surplus of $970 million.
Exports, which account for half of the South Korean economy, rose 4.1 percent on-year to $45.84 billion in November, while imports fell 1.9 percent to $39.94 billion.
The country's overseas shipments have been battered by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. But the pace of the slump has eased since June as major economies slowly began resuming business activities and easing border lockdowns.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
Iran requests use of frozen money to purchase US$1 billion worth of medical equipment: source
-
2
New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; tighter curbs imminent against foreign arrivals
-
3
Top court overturns acquittal in illicit filming of woman in leggings
-
4
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; restrictions eased on indoor sports facilities