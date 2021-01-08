Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electronics 2020 operating earnings up 29.5 pct. to 35.95 tln won

All News 08:43 January 08, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday estimated its 2020 operating profit at 35.95 trillion won (US$33.1 billion), up 29.5 percent from a year earlier.

Annual sales increased 2.5 percent to 236.26 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
