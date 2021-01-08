Samsung Electronics 2020 operating earnings up 29.5 pct. to 35.95 tln won
All News 08:43 January 08, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday estimated its 2020 operating profit at 35.95 trillion won (US$33.1 billion), up 29.5 percent from a year earlier.
Annual sales increased 2.5 percent to 236.26 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
Most Saved
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
Iran requests use of frozen money to purchase US$1 billion worth of medical equipment: source
-
2
New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; tighter curbs imminent against foreign arrivals
-
3
Top court overturns acquittal in illicit filming of woman in leggings
-
4
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases under 1,000 for 3rd day; restrictions eased on indoor sports facilities