Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 January 08, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -10/-18 Sunny 0
Incheon -11/-17 Sunny 10
Suwon -10/-19 Sunny 0
Cheongju -9/-18 Cloudy 20
Daejeon -8/-17 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon -9/-24 Sunny 0
Gangneung -5/-15 Sunny 0
Jeonju -7/-16 Sunny 20
Gwangju -5/-13 Sunny 70
Jeju -1/-3 Snow 90
Daegu -6/-15 Sunny 0
Busan -2/-12 Sunny 0
(END)
