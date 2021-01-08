Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

January 08, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -10/-18 Sunny 0

Incheon -11/-17 Sunny 10

Suwon -10/-19 Sunny 0

Cheongju -9/-18 Cloudy 20

Daejeon -8/-17 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon -9/-24 Sunny 0

Gangneung -5/-15 Sunny 0

Jeonju -7/-16 Sunny 20

Gwangju -5/-13 Sunny 70

Jeju -1/-3 Snow 90

Daegu -6/-15 Sunny 0

Busan -2/-12 Sunny 0

