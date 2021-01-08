KBO's No. 1 overall pick wants to ease into starting job as rookie

In 2019, his second year for Gangneung High School in Gangneung, around 230 kilometers east of Seoul, Kim won the annual Choi Dong-won Award, presented to the country's best pitcher, in the amateur category. That year, Kim went 11-1 with a 1.58 ERA in 21 appearances, with 132 strikeouts and 18 walks in 91 innings. He beat out So Hyeong-jun, the 2020 KBO Rookie of the Year, among other high school seniors for the award.