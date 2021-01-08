Samsung to unveil new Exynos mobile microprocessor next week

"It is expected that the high-end Exynos 2100, which was made with the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) 5-nanometer process and used ARM's latest core, can match the performance of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888," said Pak Yu-ak, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. "Also, since a price hike is expected for Qualcomm's Snapdragon series, Exynos 2100 can increase its market share with a competitive price."