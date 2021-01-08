Ultrafine dust density falls to record low for December

The ministry said the number of ultrafine dust "good" days totaled 10 last month, up four from a year ago, while the number of "bad" days was reduced by two to five. The weather authorities here categorize concentrations of PM 2.5 between zero and 15 micrograms as "good," between 16 and 35 as "normal," between 36 and 75 as "bad" and more than 76 as "very bad."