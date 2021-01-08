The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:07 January 08, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.58
2-M 0.65 0.66
3-M 0.74 0.75
6-M 0.83 0.84
12-M 0.87 0.88
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
Most Saved
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
4
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
5
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
1
Iran requests use of frozen money to purchase US$1 billion worth of medical equipment: source
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
3
Top court overturns acquittal in illicit filming of woman in leggings
-
4
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases at 5-day low; tougher curbs in place for foreign arrivals