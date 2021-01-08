LG Electronics teams up with Naver for remote learning service
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday said it has signed a partnership with South Korea's top internet portal operator Naver Corp. to enter the remote learning service business amid the pandemic.
Under the deal, the two sides will develop a notebook dedicated to Naver's online education platform Whale Space. Tentatively named "Whalebook," it will be a cloud-optimized laptop powered Whale operating system (OS).
The two tech firms also agreed to seek further business opportunities that can utilize LG's products and Naver's software solutions in the online learning business.
"The demand for smart learning is increasing with the expansion of remote learning and digital textbooks," said Jang Ik-hwan who heads the IT business unit at LG. "The two sides will keep expanding and exploring business areas where we can create a synergy."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
