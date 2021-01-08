S. Korea to jack up support for electric, hydrogen cars
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to increase budgetary support for the purchase of electric and hydrogen cars by around 30 percent this year in a bid to nurture the next-generation vehicle sector, the finance minister said Friday.
The country has set the non-memory chip, bio-health and next-generation vehicle sectors as the "BIG 3" industries that it seeks to nurture for job creation and innovation-driven growth.
As part of such efforts, the country will spend 1.4 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) to support the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen-powered cars this year, up 32 percent from a year earlier, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.
The country will double its support for electric trucks, which will have a bigger impact on easing environmental pollution. In a pilot project, the country also plans to create subsidies for using hydrogen trucks and introduce fuel grants for hydrogen buses.
"This year is a very important time for the three industries to help increase domestic demand, create jobs and take the lead in the global market," Hong said at a meeting on the fostering of the BIG 3 segments.
The government plans to support smaller firms and venture companies in the fabless sector, and encourage local hospitals to use more indigenously developed medical devices.
"The government will additionally create a 500 billion won venture fund to invest in the BIG 3 industries in the third quarter," Hong noted.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
4
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
5
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
1
Iran requests use of frozen money to purchase US$1 billion worth of medical equipment: source
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
3
Top court overturns acquittal in illicit filming of woman in leggings
-
4
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases at 5-day low; tougher curbs in place for foreign arrivals