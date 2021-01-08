Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 January 08, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Jan. 5 -- Pompeo says N. Korea's Kim has yet to make final decision on denuclearization

6 -- N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress

7 -- N.K. leader vows to boost defense capabilities at party congress

-- N. Korea's state broadcaster airs special program on rare party congress

8 -- N.K. leader reviews inter-Korean ties, vows to 'comprehensively' expand external relations

-- N.K. state media make no mention of leader Kim's presumed birthday
