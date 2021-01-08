Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Minister says he hopes for positive message from N. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday he hopes to receive a positive message from North Korea on inter-Korean relations as Pyongyang is expected to hold a rare party congress this week.
Lee made the remarks during his online address for the new year to his ministry staff, as the North is set to convene the congress of the Workers' Party this week for the first time in over four years amid expectations that the North is to unveil its economic scheme and policy directions for the United States and South Korea.
"As we mark the first month of the year, political changes surrounding the fate of the Korean Peninsula are expected to become visible with North Korea's eighth party congress and the inauguration of the U.S. president," Lee said.
------------
FM Kang calls for continued int'l support for peace efforts on peninsula
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has called for steadfast international support for South Korea's efforts to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, her office said Thursday.
Kang made the remarks during Wednesday's virtual session of the Ministerial Meeting of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, a multilateral forum on nuclear arms control issues.
"Minister Kang explained our government's efforts for the Korean Peninsula peace process for complete denuclearization and the establishment of permanent peace on the peninsula regarding North Korea's nuclear issue," the foreign ministry said in a press release.
(END)
-
1
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
5
Public sharply divided over pardons for two ex-presidents in jail: poll
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
4
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
5
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Iran requests use of frozen money to purchase US$1 billion worth of medical equipment: source
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
3
Top court overturns acquittal in illicit filming of woman in leggings
-
4
(LEAD) New infection cases at 5-day low; tougher curbs in place for foreign arrivals
-
5
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women