LG Electronics to feature virtual human at CES 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it will feature a virtual human as a speaker at the world's largest tech expo next week as the South Korean tech powerhouse aims to show off its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
LG said an artificial human, named Reah Keem, will deliver a three-minute presentation at its press event for the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 on Monday.
LG designed the virtual human as a 23-year-old female musician. It already has an Instagram page with more than 5,000 followers. LG said the name "Reah" contains the meaning of a" child from the future."
LG has not revealed what the virtual human will speak about at the event and how the company will use the advanced AI system. But it was reported that Reah Keem will not have conversations with people at the event.
In last year's CES, Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs created a buzz by introducing NEON, an AI chatbot in human-like form.
