LG Electronics Q4 operating profit up 535.6 pct. to 647 bln won
All News 14:52 January 08, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday estimated its fourth-quarter operating earnings at 647 billion won (US$592 million), up 535.6 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 16.9 percent to 18.78 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 2.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
