LG Electronics 2020 operating earnings up 31 pct. to 3.19 tln won
All News 14:53 January 08, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday estimated its 2020 operating profit at 3.19 trillion won (US$2.9 billion), up 31 percent from a year earlier.
Annual sales increased 1.5 percent to 63.26 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
5
Public sharply divided over pardons for two ex-presidents in jail: poll
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
4
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
5
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Iran requests use of frozen money to purchase US$1 billion worth of medical equipment: source
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
3
Top court overturns acquittal in illicit filming of woman in leggings
-
4
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases at 5-day low; tougher curbs in place for foreign arrivals