LG Electronics 2020 operating earnings up 31 pct. to 3.19 tln won

All News 14:53 January 08, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday estimated its 2020 operating profit at 3.19 trillion won (US$2.9 billion), up 31 percent from a year earlier.

Annual sales increased 1.5 percent to 63.26 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
