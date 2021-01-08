KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 53,800 UP 400
HyundaiEng&Const 41,000 UP 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,600 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 78,300 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 33,650 DN 100
Youngpoong 573,000 0
DaelimInd 83,000 0
KiaMtr 68,300 UP 5,300
SamsungF&MIns 190,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,600 DN 1,300
Kogas 31,900 0
SK hynix 138,000 UP 3,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15000 UP500
HITEJINRO 34,800 DN 600
Yuhan 76,700 UP 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 173,000 DN 1,500
DongkukStlMill 9,270 UP 130
Hyundai M&F INS 23,050 0
Hanwha 31,300 UP 300
DB HiTek 54,900 UP 900
CJ 102,500 UP 7,600
JWPHARMA 35,250 DN 350
LGInt 27,250 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,100 DN 10
ORION Holdings 13,400 UP 200
Daesang 27,850 UP 850
NEXENTIRE 6,170 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 219,000 DN 11,000
KCC 210,500 UP 5,000
SKBP 159,500 UP 1,000
AmoreG 57,400 UP 2,100
HyundaiMtr 246,000 UP 40,000
BukwangPharm 27,750 UP 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,400 UP 3,800
SamyangFood 102,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,850 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 432,500 UP 27,500
TaekwangInd 845,000 UP 37,000
SsangyongCement 6,670 DN 90
KAL 27,900 DN 300
