KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,990 DN 10
LG Corp. 105,500 DN 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 19,850 DN 650
L&L 10,350 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,700 UP 700
Shinsegae 247,500 UP 7,500
Nongshim 305,000 UP 5,000
SGBC 89,800 DN 700
Hyosung 79,500 UP 2,400
Big Hit 160,500 UP 3,500
Doosanfc 57,100 UP 1,400
DHICO 14,200 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 85,900 UP 15,100
Mobis 359,500 UP 55,000
Hanon Systems 18,450 UP 2,100
SK 292,500 DN 3,500
MANDO 77,400 UP 9,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,750 UP 2,300
SAMSUNG SDS 219,500 UP 14,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,800 DN 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 28,150 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,880 0
S&T MOTIV 59,200 UP 5,800
SKTelecom 265,000 DN 5,000
Daewoong 58,900 DN 5,200
LS 78,500 UP 100
GC Corp 411,500 DN 12,500
GS E&C 41,750 UP 950
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,600 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 739,000 UP 41,000
DB INSURANCE 43,800 UP 150
SamsungElec 88,800 UP 5,900
NHIS 12,150 0
SK Discovery 63,300 DN 1,300
LOTTE 37,150 UP 950
Binggrae 57,600 UP 800
GCH Corp 47,700 DN 2,050
LotteChilsung 109,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,070 UP 330
