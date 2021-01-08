YUNGJIN PHARM 7,990 DN 10

LG Corp. 105,500 DN 2,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 UP 1,500

BoryungPharm 19,850 DN 650

L&L 10,350 DN 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,700 UP 700

Shinsegae 247,500 UP 7,500

Nongshim 305,000 UP 5,000

SGBC 89,800 DN 700

Hyosung 79,500 UP 2,400

Big Hit 160,500 UP 3,500

Doosanfc 57,100 UP 1,400

DHICO 14,200 UP 50

HYUNDAI WIA 85,900 UP 15,100

Mobis 359,500 UP 55,000

Hanon Systems 18,450 UP 2,100

SK 292,500 DN 3,500

MANDO 77,400 UP 9,700

HYUNDAI STEEL 46,750 UP 2,300

SAMSUNG SDS 219,500 UP 14,500

SPC SAMLIP 71,800 DN 700

KOREA AEROSPACE 28,150 DN 150

KUMHOTIRE 3,880 0

S&T MOTIV 59,200 UP 5,800

SKTelecom 265,000 DN 5,000

Daewoong 58,900 DN 5,200

LS 78,500 UP 100

GC Corp 411,500 DN 12,500

GS E&C 41,750 UP 950

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,600 DN 450

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 739,000 UP 41,000

DB INSURANCE 43,800 UP 150

SamsungElec 88,800 UP 5,900

NHIS 12,150 0

SK Discovery 63,300 DN 1,300

LOTTE 37,150 UP 950

Binggrae 57,600 UP 800

GCH Corp 47,700 DN 2,050

LotteChilsung 109,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,070 UP 330

(MORE)