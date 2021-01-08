POSCO 294,500 UP 3,500

Ottogi 581,000 UP 8,000

KPIC 285,000 DN 5,500

IlyangPharm 62,000 DN 600

F&F 86,600 UP 300

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,150 UP 150

SKC 106,500 UP 4,500

NamsunAlum 4,610 DN 125

MERITZ SECU 3,760 DN 10

HtlShilla 82,900 UP 100

Hanmi Science 84,800 DN 5,700

SamsungElecMech 193,000 UP 11,000

Hanssem 107,500 DN 500

GS Retail 36,250 UP 700

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,800 DN 100

KSOE 118,500 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 301,000 DN 3,000

HMM 15,750 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 167,500 DN 4,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,750 UP 1,950

HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 DN 150

S-1 88,600 UP 1,100

ZINUS 101,500 UP 2,400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 56,700 UP 1,300

OCI 99,600 UP 300

LS ELECTRIC 71,400 DN 2,200

KorZinc 439,500 DN 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,250 DN 110

SYC 64,200 UP 1,200

HyundaiMipoDock 52,800 DN 600

IS DONGSEO 55,600 UP 100

S-Oil 75,200 UP 200

LG Innotek 193,500 UP 5,500

Hanchem 193,000 UP 4,000

DWS 37,650 UP 1,200

KEPCO 27,000 DN 50

SamsungSecu 44,000 UP 400

KG DONGBU STL 12,650 DN 350

HyundaiElev 44,250 UP 150

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,950 0

