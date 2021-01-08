KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
POSCO 294,500 UP 3,500
Ottogi 581,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 285,000 DN 5,500
IlyangPharm 62,000 DN 600
F&F 86,600 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,150 UP 150
SKC 106,500 UP 4,500
NamsunAlum 4,610 DN 125
MERITZ SECU 3,760 DN 10
HtlShilla 82,900 UP 100
Hanmi Science 84,800 DN 5,700
SamsungElecMech 193,000 UP 11,000
Hanssem 107,500 DN 500
GS Retail 36,250 UP 700
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,800 DN 100
KSOE 118,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 301,000 DN 3,000
HMM 15,750 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 167,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,750 UP 1,950
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 DN 150
S-1 88,600 UP 1,100
ZINUS 101,500 UP 2,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 56,700 UP 1,300
OCI 99,600 UP 300
LS ELECTRIC 71,400 DN 2,200
KorZinc 439,500 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,250 DN 110
SYC 64,200 UP 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 52,800 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 55,600 UP 100
S-Oil 75,200 UP 200
LG Innotek 193,500 UP 5,500
Hanchem 193,000 UP 4,000
DWS 37,650 UP 1,200
KEPCO 27,000 DN 50
SamsungSecu 44,000 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 12,650 DN 350
HyundaiElev 44,250 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,950 0
(MORE)
-
1
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
5
Public sharply divided over pardons for two ex-presidents in jail: poll
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
4
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
5
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Iran requests use of frozen money to purchase US$1 billion worth of medical equipment: source
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
3
Top court overturns acquittal in illicit filming of woman in leggings
-
4
(LEAD) New infection cases at 5-day low; tougher curbs in place for foreign arrivals
-
5
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women