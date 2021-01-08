Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 January 08, 2021

POSCO 294,500 UP 3,500
Ottogi 581,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 285,000 DN 5,500
IlyangPharm 62,000 DN 600
F&F 86,600 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,150 UP 150
SKC 106,500 UP 4,500
NamsunAlum 4,610 DN 125
MERITZ SECU 3,760 DN 10
HtlShilla 82,900 UP 100
Hanmi Science 84,800 DN 5,700
SamsungElecMech 193,000 UP 11,000
Hanssem 107,500 DN 500
GS Retail 36,250 UP 700
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,800 DN 100
KSOE 118,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 301,000 DN 3,000
HMM 15,750 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 167,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,750 UP 1,950
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 DN 150
S-1 88,600 UP 1,100
ZINUS 101,500 UP 2,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 56,700 UP 1,300
OCI 99,600 UP 300
LS ELECTRIC 71,400 DN 2,200
KorZinc 439,500 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,250 DN 110
SYC 64,200 UP 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 52,800 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 55,600 UP 100
S-Oil 75,200 UP 200
LG Innotek 193,500 UP 5,500
Hanchem 193,000 UP 4,000
DWS 37,650 UP 1,200
KEPCO 27,000 DN 50
SamsungSecu 44,000 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 12,650 DN 350
HyundaiElev 44,250 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,950 0
(MORE)

