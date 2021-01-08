KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ShinpoongPharm 131,500 0
Handsome 31,050 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
COWAY 74,100 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 113,500 UP 7,000
IBK 8,830 DN 40
DONGSUH 33,500 UP 150
SamsungEng 14,100 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 151,000 UP 6,000
PanOcean 4,995 DN 85
SAMSUNG CARD 32,600 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 20,950 UP 350
KT 24,400 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL166000 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 15,100 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,450 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,700 UP 100
KT&G 83,400 UP 600
LG Display 20,000 UP 100
Kangwonland 24,000 UP 600
NAVER 312,000 UP 22,500
Kakao 434,000 UP 31,500
NCsoft 995,000 UP 48,000
KIWOOM 152,000 UP 4,500
DSME 29,550 0
DSINFRA 8,290 DN 130
DWEC 5,900 DN 40
DongwonF&B 186,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 28,950 DN 100
LGH&H 1,638,000 UP 29,000
LGCHEM 999,000 UP 37,000
KEPCO E&C 18,300 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,400 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,350 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 147,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 367,000 UP 9,500
Huchems 26,000 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 175,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,000 UP 4,300
KIH 89,800 UP 1,200
