ShinpoongPharm 131,500 0

Handsome 31,050 DN 250

Asiana Airlines 4,210 0

COWAY 74,100 UP 700

LOTTE SHOPPING 113,500 UP 7,000

IBK 8,830 DN 40

DONGSUH 33,500 UP 150

SamsungEng 14,100 DN 150

SAMSUNG C&T 151,000 UP 6,000

PanOcean 4,995 DN 85

SAMSUNG CARD 32,600 UP 300

CheilWorldwide 20,950 UP 350

KT 24,400 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL166000 UP4000

LOTTE TOUR 15,100 UP 50

LG Uplus 12,450 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 80,700 UP 100

KT&G 83,400 UP 600

LG Display 20,000 UP 100

Kangwonland 24,000 UP 600

NAVER 312,000 UP 22,500

Kakao 434,000 UP 31,500

NCsoft 995,000 UP 48,000

KIWOOM 152,000 UP 4,500

DSME 29,550 0

DSINFRA 8,290 DN 130

DWEC 5,900 DN 40

DongwonF&B 186,500 UP 2,500

KEPCO KPS 28,950 DN 100

LGH&H 1,638,000 UP 29,000

LGCHEM 999,000 UP 37,000

KEPCO E&C 18,300 UP 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,400 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,350 UP 650

LGELECTRONICS 147,500 DN 2,500

Celltrion 367,000 UP 9,500

Huchems 26,000 DN 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 175,500 DN 5,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,000 UP 4,300

KIH 89,800 UP 1,200

(MORE)