(LEAD) Bill on toughening punishment for workplace disasters passes parliament

The chamber also approved a separate bill on revising the law on child abuse crimes, proposed in light of the widely decried death of a 16-month-old girl named Jung-in in October. Jung-in apparently died due to abuse by her adoptive parents. She was adopted by a married couple in Seoul in February last year and died in October of severe abdominal injuries and internal bleeding. During the time she was with the adoptive parents, the police had been notified of suspected abuse of Jung-in several times, but dismissed all of them.