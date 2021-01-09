Kim calls U.S. 'biggest enemy,' vows to continue nuclear development
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the United States his "biggest enemy" and demanded Washington cease its hostile policy toward Pyongyang, state media said Saturday.
In the North's first comment on the transition of the presidency in the U.S., Kim predicted Washington's policy against Pyongyang won't change regardless of who rules the country, vowing to continue nuclear development for its very survival, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Kim also urged South Korea to implement inter-Korean agreements aimed at building peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, saying that any improvement in cross-border ties would depend entirely on Seoul's attitude.
Kim made the remarks during the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang currently under way.
(END)
