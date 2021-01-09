Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Court makes first ruling ordering Japan to compensate 'comfort women' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Comfort women victims mark first victory in lawsuit against Tokyo (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Japan should compensate comfort women,' says court (Donga Ilbo)
-- Court lends hand to victims, says 'sexual enslavement was inhumane' (Segye Times)
-- 'Japanese government must compensate comfort women' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Comfort women victims win lawsuit against Japanese government for first time in 30 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korean court makes first ruling demanding Japanese compensation for comfort women in 30 years on testimonies (Hankyoreh)
-- Court demands compensation from Japanese government on comfort women for first time (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Comfort women mark first victory as S. Korean court orders Japanese government to make compensation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai-Apple make alliance on electric cars (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
4
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
5
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Galaxy S21 tipped to be Samsung's cheapest flagship 5G smartphone: sources
-
2
Top court overturns acquittal in illicit filming of woman in leggings
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader reviews inter-Korean ties, vows to 'comprehensively' expand external relations
-
5
Korean American lawmaker helps 'clean up' tarnished U.S. Capitol