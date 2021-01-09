Korean-language dailies

-- Court makes first ruling ordering Japan to compensate 'comfort women' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Comfort women victims mark first victory in lawsuit against Tokyo (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Japan should compensate comfort women,' says court (Donga Ilbo)

-- Court lends hand to victims, says 'sexual enslavement was inhumane' (Segye Times)

-- 'Japanese government must compensate comfort women' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Comfort women victims win lawsuit against Japanese government for first time in 30 years (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korean court makes first ruling demanding Japanese compensation for comfort women in 30 years on testimonies (Hankyoreh)

-- Court demands compensation from Japanese government on comfort women for first time (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Comfort women mark first victory as S. Korean court orders Japanese government to make compensation (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai-Apple make alliance on electric cars (Korea Economic Daily)

