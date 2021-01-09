Navy officer goes missing near inter-Korean border island
All News 09:22 January 09, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- A Navy officer has gone missing while on duty aboard a vessel off the western border island of Baengnyeong, military authorities said Saturday.
The officer, whose identity was withheld, disappeared at around 10 p.m. on Friday in waters south of the island in the Yellow Sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Other details are not yet known.
"We've notified (related entities) via international communication lines, and search operations are under way mobilizing Navy and government vessels," the JCS said in a brief statement.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
4
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
5
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Galaxy S21 tipped to be Samsung's cheapest flagship 5G smartphone: sources
-
2
Top court overturns acquittal in illicit filming of woman in leggings
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader reviews inter-Korean ties, vows to 'comprehensively' expand external relations
-
5
Korean American lawmaker helps 'clean up' tarnished U.S. Capitol