Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reaffirms commitment to implementing inter-Korean agreements

All News 12:37 January 09, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Saturday said it has a firm determination to implement inter-Korean agreements, shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused the South of going against it at a rare party congress.

Kim made the remarks during the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party currently under way in Pyongyang, calling on Seoul to abide by the inter-Korean peace-building and tension-reduction deals and halt its joint military exercises with the United States.

"As we stated several times previously, we are firmly determined to implement inter-Korean agreements and hope the two Koreas create a new starting point for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula based on mutual trust and respect in the near future," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a press release.

"Our government's stance on seeking the development of inter-Korean relations and bringing peace and denuclearization to the Korean Peninsula remains consistent," he said.

He also expressed hopes for the U.S.-North Korea relations to resume as soon as possible, saying the new incoming administration will likely serve as a great opportunity in improving relations.

Yoh said the ministry will "keep an eye" on the party congress for any further statements from North Korea.

This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 8, 2021, shows the third day of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party under way in Pyongyang. During the meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he has reviewed inter-Korean relations and declared a policy stand for "comprehensibly" expanding external ties. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!