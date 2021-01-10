(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
4
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
5
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Galaxy S21 tipped to be Samsung's cheapest flagship 5G smartphone: sources
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
3
(LEAD) Daily virus cases drop to one-month low amid concern over COVID-19 variant
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation