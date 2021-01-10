Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 January 10, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -2/-15 Sunny 60
Incheon -3/-11 Sunny 60
Suwon -2/-14 Sunny 60
Cheongju -2/-13 Sunny 60
Daejeon -1/-14 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -3/-20 Sunny 20
Gangneung 02/-10 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 00/-11 Sunny 60
Gwangju 01/-8 Sunny 20
Jeju 05/02 Cloudy 30
Daegu 01/-10 Cloudy 20
Busan 03/-7 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
4
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
5
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
3
Galaxy S21 tipped to be Samsung's cheapest flagship 5G smartphone: sources
-
4
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases drop to one-month low amid concern over COVID-19 variant
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus cases drop to one-month low amid concern over COVID-19 variant