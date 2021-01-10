Vice FM departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun left for Iran on Sunday to negotiate an early release of the South Korean oil tanker and its crew seized by Iranian authorities last week.
Choi boarded a plane early Sunday and is set to arrive in Iran via Qatar, officials said. He is expected to meet his counterpart and other high-level officials at the Iranian foreign ministry, joined by the South Korean delegation that arrived earlier in Tehran.
On Monday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized the MT Hankuk Chemi carrying 20 crew members, including five South Koreans, on allegations of environmental pollution. The ship is currently at a port in Bandar Abbas, a city on Iran's southern coast. The South Korean Embassy in Tehran confirmed the safety and health of all 20 sailors Wednesday.
"I'm a little relieved to know that the crew is safe, but the situation is serious," Choi told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
"We hope to hold in-depth talks with key officials whether it is a consular issue or other major issues between South Korea and Iran," he added.
Iran has claimed that the seizure took place due to "technical issues" and that the matter will be addressed in line with its judicial process. The ship's operator has denied the oil pollution allegations.
The seizure came amid lingering tensions between Seoul and Tehran over the latter's money frozen at South Korean banks under U.S. sanctions. Iran has urged the release of assets worth some US$7 billion frozen in two South Korean banks since September 2019, when Washington's sanctions waiver for South Korea's imports of Iranian oil expired.
According to a diplomatic source here, Iran made a request to South Korea for the use of the frozen money to purchase medicine, medical equipment and COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility, a global vaccine procurement mechanism.
"It will be a good opportunity to clearly hear once again what the Iranian government wants and to distinguish what (we) can do and cannot do regarding the issue, as well as what needs to be consulted on with the U.S.," Choi said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
4
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
5
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
3
Galaxy S21 tipped to be Samsung's cheapest flagship 5G smartphone: sources
-
4
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases drop to one-month low amid concern over COVID-19 variant
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus cases drop to one-month low amid concern over COVID-19 variant