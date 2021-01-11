Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:50 January 11, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- N.K. notes importance of strong defense capabilities that can suppress military threats in revised party rules (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- People who fully recover from COVID-19 still suffer from hair loss, trauma and often quit job (Kookmin Daily)
-- Time bomb of population decrease ticking faster due to COVID-19 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Floating voters dissatisfied with government's ideology, policy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N.K. presses Biden with nuclear submarines, nuclear reactor is key to its development (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un threatens S.K. by urging N.K. officials to develop nuclear weapons (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Punishment is not solution to reducing work-related disasters (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Paradox of fiscal health ... Snowballing household debts (Hankyoreh)
-- Speculative forces forget fears of free fall (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Money from savings accounts flows into stock market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Revolution of artificial intelligence put forward by pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North pushes ahead on arsenal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall, but deaths continue to rise (Korea Herald)
-- No breakthrough ahead for N.K.-U.S. denuclearization talks (Korea Times)
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!