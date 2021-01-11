N. Korea crowns leader Kim Jong-un as party's general secretary
All News 07:43 January 11, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has endorsed leader Kim Jong-un as the general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party at its rare congress, state media said Monday.
The endorsement took place at the party's ongoing eighth congress in Pyongyang, following the North's revision of party rules to reinstate the secretariat system that was scrapped in the previous party congress in 2016, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
Kim's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, meanwhile, was not included among the list of alternate members of the party's powerful political bureau.
(END)
