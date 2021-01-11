S. Korea's power sales dip 2.4 pct in Jan.-Nov. on coronavirus impact
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's electricity consumption fell more than 2 percent in the first 11 months of 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.
Power sales in Asia's fourth-largest economy came to 464,243 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the January-November period, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO).
Electricity sales are thus projected to decline for all of 2020 from a year earlier due to sluggish demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
It would mark the second straight on-year decline. Last year, South Korea's electricity consumption decreased on-year for the first time in 21 years.
Industrial electricity sales, often considered a barometer of industrial activity, shrank 4 percent on-year to 254,113 GWh in the 11-month period due to weaker exports and lower capacity utilization.
In contrast, household electricity consumption expanded 4.9 percent on-year to 69,915 GWh as more people stayed home due to social distancing and teleworking.
South Korea has been gripped by the coronavirus pandemic since late January last year, with infections reaching some 50,400 and the death toll totaling 1,125.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
3
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
4
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
1
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul's Han River freezes for 1st time in 2 years amid prolonged cold wave
-
3
New virus cases stay below 700 for 3rd day despite steady cluster infections
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 700 for 3rd day despite steady cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) FM calls for Japan not to respond excessively to court ruling on 'comfort women'