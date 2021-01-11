Hyundai halts plant in S. Korea on coronavirus case
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said it halted operations at one of its domestic plants Monday morning as an employee was infected with the new coronavirus.
Hyundai Motor suspended its Asan plant, which produces the Sonata and Grandeur sedans, at 6:45 a.m., and the suspension will continue until 3:30 p.m., a company spokesman said over the phone.
Hyundai has adjusted production at its local plants since early last year when the coronavirus outbreak began to affect vehicle sales.
Last month, Hyundai halted the Asan plant for two weeks through Jan. 6 due to weak sales of the Sonata sedan.
The company suspended its Jeonju plant, which produces commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks, from Jan. 4-8 due to weak demand for the models. The Jeonju plant resumed operations on Monday.
For the whole of 2020, Hyundai sold a total of 3.74 million vehicles, down 15 percent from 4.43 million units a year earlier.
It has set a sales target of 4.16 million units for the year, which include overseas sales of 3.4 million units.
Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
EXO member Baekhyun's online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
3
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
4
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
1
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul's Han River freezes for 1st time in 2 years amid prolonged cold wave
-
3
New virus cases stay below 700 for 3rd day despite steady cluster infections
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 700 for 3rd day despite steady cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) FM calls for Japan not to respond excessively to court ruling on 'comfort women'