S. Korea's exports fall 15 pct in first 10 days of Jan.

All News 08:55 January 11, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports declined 15.4 percent on-year in the first 10 days of January, customs data showed Monday, amid the prolonged fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$11.2 billion in the Jan. 1-10 period, compared with $13.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

