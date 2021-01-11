S. Korea's exports fall 15 pct in first 10 days of Jan.
All News 08:55 January 11, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports declined 15.4 percent on-year in the first 10 days of January, customs data showed Monday, amid the prolonged fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$11.2 billion in the Jan. 1-10 period, compared with $13.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
